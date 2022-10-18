Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster police hunting burglar who stole family's jewellery

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

A burglar stole a family's collection of jewellery after forcing their way into their home in Kidderminster over the weekend.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....
STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

North Worcestershire Police is investigating the burglary at 2am on Sunday, October 16.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary after an unknown offender forced entry into an address on Kittiwake Drive, #Kidderminster at around 2am on the Sunday, October 16.

"A large amount of sentimental family jewellery was stolen."

Detectives are hoping residents with CCTV and camera doorbells could provide them with footage of the thief.

The police spokesman added: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information or CCTV in the area which may aid the investigation.

"Contact us via the website quoting reference number 00313_i_16102022."

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News