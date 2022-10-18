Kidderminster police hunting burglar who stole family's jewellery

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

North Worcestershire Police is investigating the burglary at 2am on Sunday, October 16.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary after an unknown offender forced entry into an address on Kittiwake Drive, #Kidderminster at around 2am on the Sunday, October 16.

"A large amount of sentimental family jewellery was stolen."

Detectives are hoping residents with CCTV and camera doorbells could provide them with footage of the thief.

The police spokesman added: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information or CCTV in the area which may aid the investigation.