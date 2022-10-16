Teenage girls bailed after distraction burglaries in Lichfield

Two teenage girls have been arrested and bailed after a spate of distraction burglaries in Lichfield

Officers received reports of two individuals claiming to be council workers, tricking their way into homes and stealing property.

Five incidents were reported on Tuesday, October 11, including one in Fecknam Way where a purse was stolen.

On Friday, October 7, houses were also targeted in Oakhurst, Lichfield and Lincoln Croft, Shenstone.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of eight counts of burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal.

Both girls have since been granted conditional police bail while inquiries continue.