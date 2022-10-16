Notification Settings

Teenage girls bailed after distraction burglaries in Lichfield

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have arrested and bailed two teenage girls following a number of reported distraction burglaries in Lichfield District.

Officers received reports of two individuals claiming to be council workers, tricking their way into homes and stealing property.

Five incidents were reported on Tuesday, October 11, including one in Fecknam Way where a purse was stolen.

On Friday, October 7, houses were also targeted in Oakhurst, Lichfield and Lincoln Croft, Shenstone.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of eight counts of burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal.

Both girls have since been granted conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting 423 of 7 October.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

