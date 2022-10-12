Man jailed after brandishing imitation BB gun in front of 'absolutely terrified' family in Sedgley

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Levi Spencer had been drinking and feeling emotional before he took a BB gun to the address, where his girlfriend lived, in Sedgley on July 31 last year.

Spencer, 24, admitted an offence of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on the basis that he did not intend to cause injury and that no one was hurt during the incident, and admitted an offence of affray.

Judge Carmel Wall said when the defendant arrived the occupants mentioned the "keys".

"You were emotionally charged, upset and angry, but that is no excuse for your behaviour which would have caused alarm and distress," she told him.

She said the sight of the imitation weapon would have left the family "absolutely terrified" as they would not have known it was not real.

The court heard that the defendant's girlfriend had suffered a miscarriage which placed a strain on the relationship.

Miss Simran Sidhu, mitigating barrister, said Spencer suffered from the condition attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but stopped taking his medication and had issues with substance misuse at the time. She said he had completed several courses while in prison and had reconciled with his partner since the incident.

For the offence, Spencer, of Stallings Lane, Kingswinford, was jailed for nine months, but due to a delay in the case being heard he was told he had already served the time after being placed in custody on prison remand since February 18.

He will be released, but will be subject to a 12-month supervision order and and a restraining order for five years.

The judge also ordered to forfeiture and destruction of the BB gun.