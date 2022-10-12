Burglar smashes way into frozen food shop and steals spirits and charity box

The burglar targeted Iceland in Kidderminster. Photo: Google

The break-in was reported at Iceland in Kidderminster at about 10.10pm on Tuesday.

Police are hunting the suspect, described as about 6ft tall, wearing a black balaclava, black trainers and a brown hoodie. Bottles of spirits and a charity box containing "a large amount" of cash were reported stolen.

Do you have any information about a burglary in #Kidderminster yesterday, Tues 11 Oct?



The break-in happened at Iceland foods on the High Street around 10.10pm when a quantity of spirits were stolen and a charity box containing a large amount of cashhttps://t.co/9tqW7Ilttj pic.twitter.com/noybCFxZbA — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 12, 2022

West Mercia Police said: "If you recognise the description or have any information or dash-cam footage of this incident please contact us via our website, quoting reference number 42i of October 12, 2022.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.