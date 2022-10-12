Notification Settings

Burglar smashes way into frozen food shop and steals spirits and charity box

KidderminsterCrimePublished:

A burglar smashed the window of a supermarket with a brick to gain entry before making off with stolen alcohol and a charity box.

The burglar targeted Iceland in Kidderminster. Photo: Google
The break-in was reported at Iceland in Kidderminster at about 10.10pm on Tuesday.

Police are hunting the suspect, described as about 6ft tall, wearing a black balaclava, black trainers and a brown hoodie. Bottles of spirits and a charity box containing "a large amount" of cash were reported stolen.

West Mercia Police said: "If you recognise the description or have any information or dash-cam footage of this incident please contact us via our website, quoting reference number 42i of October 12, 2022.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 11."

