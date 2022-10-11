Notification Settings

Man arrested after police respond to car park knifeman alert

By Lisa O'Brien
Rugeley
Crime

An arrest was made after police were called to reports of a man with a knife on a car park in Staffordshire.

Officers were called to a car park in Market Street, Rugeley, on Sunday morning and searched a man, who was found to be carrying two butter knives and a kitchen knife inside a bag.

A 57-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to a car-park on Market Street in Rugeley at approximately 10.25am on Sunday following reports of a man holding a knife.

"Officers searched a man, who was compliant, and found two butter knives and a kitchen knife inside of a bag.

"A 57-year-old man, from South Staffordshire, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

