Machete found as teenager arrested after trouble on bus in Brownhills

The Rising Sun Island in Brownhills. Photo: Google.

Police were called to the Rising Sun Island in Brownhills following reports of an incident on the number 10 bus.

Officers boarded the bus at around 6.40pm on Monday and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

They also recovered a machete.

The teenager remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Rising Sun Island in Brownhills at around 6.40pm to reports of a disorder on the No.10 bus.

"On arrival officers boarded the bus and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. A machete was also recovered.