Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Machete found as teenager arrested after trouble on bus in Brownhills

By Lisa O'BrienBrownhillsCrimePublished:

A teenager has been arrested following trouble on a bus in the Black Country.

The Rising Sun Island in Brownhills. Photo: Google.
The Rising Sun Island in Brownhills. Photo: Google.

Police were called to the Rising Sun Island in Brownhills following reports of an incident on the number 10 bus.

Officers boarded the bus at around 6.40pm on Monday and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

They also recovered a machete.

The teenager remains in police custody.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Rising Sun Island in Brownhills at around 6.40pm to reports of a disorder on the No.10 bus.

"On arrival officers boarded the bus and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. A machete was also recovered.

"The teenager remains in police custody."

Crime
News
Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News