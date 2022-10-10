Two women claiming to be 'from the council' scam the elderly in distraction burglaries

In one of two reports, a man in his 80s reported two gold watches and two gold rings as stolen

Two women, claiming to be "from the council", have been tricking their way into homes by asking to use the bathroom.

Once inside, one of them distracts the victim, while the other searches for valuables to take.

In one of two reports made on October 7, a man in his 80s reported two gold watches and two gold rings as stolen.

Both women are described as white, in their 20s and Eastern European. They even used clipboards and notepads as props to deceive their targets.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke of the Lichfield Local Policing Team said: "Please advise elderly and vulnerable neighbours to follow the stop, chain, check rule when people call at the door.

"If you are ever suspicious or have any doubts, please do not let people into your property.

"We would like to reassure the community that we are investigating the recent reports with local officers carrying out a number of enquiries.

"We have also increased police patrols in the area.

"To report any suspicious incidents or if you have any information, please message the force on social media or call 101 to pass on the details. In an emergency, always dial 999."

The stop, chain, check rule has been used by officers as a way to help protect the vulnerable.

As part of the advice, people are asked to not let anyone they are not expecting into their home, to use a chain or bar before opening the door and to ask to see the ID of any caller.