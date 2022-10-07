Weekend dispersal order granted in Cannock in new crackdown on bad behaviour

The order will give officers powers to move on troublemakers.

Inspector Chris Moss, of the town's local policing team, said the Section 34 notice will run from 3pm on Friday until 5am on Sunday and will give officers powers to move on troublemakers. While under 16s can be returned to their home address.

He said: “We are issuing this dispersal order in the interests of our local community and stopping anti-social behaviour in the area. Officers are continuing to work closely with partners to help tackle this and we want to assure the community that their concerns are being prioritised and actioned.

“This behaviour has impacted on residents, visitors and business within Cannock town centre and we are committed to putting a stop to it.

“We are targeting offenders by implementing strategic patrol plans, increasing our visibility in high footfall areas and continuing to work closely with the public and our partners.

“We understand that young people want to socialise and meet up with their friends. The majority do so peacefully, but some individuals are engaging in anti-social behaviour and are causing the community to feel intimidated and worried.

“Officers only issue these orders when absolutely necessary. We have reasonable grounds to exercise these powers in order to alleviate community concerns and apprehend those who intend to disrupt the public and local businesses.

“We want to be clear that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to implement measures like this to ensure those responsible are dealt with robustly.”