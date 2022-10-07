Two anglers caught fishing without licence fined almost £400 each

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or stillwater needs a licence to fish

Jason Palmer from Stafford was found guilty of fishing without a licence on April 24 this year.

In a separate case, Steve Gibbons from Stoke-on-Trent was found guilty of fishing without a licence on May 21.

Fishing without a licence has cost both of the men £389, with Palmer caught by officers at Bishton Pools, Rugeley, and Gibbons at Marchamley Pool, Hodnet in Shropshire.

Carl Salisbury, fisheries enforcement officer at the Environment Agency, said: "Steve Gibbons and Jason Palmer have been rightly punished for the illegal fishing they undertook in Hodnet, Shropshire and Rugeley, Staffordshire respectively.

"Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable.

"Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

"These cases show how seriously the courts take these offences.

"We hope the penalties received by the illegal anglers will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England."

Gibbons, 32, was proved guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £389. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Palmer, 27, was also proved guilty in absence and ordered to pay a total penalty of £389. The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £34.

