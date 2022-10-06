Pair before magistrates in relation over street

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

The incident happened, in Prichett Avenue, in Lanesfield, on October 1.

Russell Ikin, 32, of Weston Drive, Great Wyrley near Cannock; and Liam Ikin, 31, of Church Green, Bilston, appeared before magistrates both charged with an offence each of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were taken. Both were granted bail and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.