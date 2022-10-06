Notification Settings

Pair before magistrates in relation over street

By Deborah Hardiman

Two men have appeared in court charged with public order offences relating to a Wolverhampton street fight during which a man was allegedly hurt.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court
The incident happened, in Prichett Avenue, in Lanesfield, on October 1.

Russell Ikin, 32, of Weston Drive, Great Wyrley near Cannock; and Liam Ikin, 31, of Church Green, Bilston, appeared before magistrates both charged with an offence each of affray, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were taken. Both were granted bail and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The case relates to an incident on Saturday during which a man aged in his 30s suffered neck and arm injuries.

