Four plead not guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Wolverhampton

By Deborah Hardiman

Two men and two youths have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old in Wolverhampton.

Victim – Ronan Kanda, aged 16

Ronan Kanda died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed during an incident, in Mount Road, in Lanesfield, on June 29.

Two youths, from Walsall, both 16; Josiah Francis, 20; Joseph Whittaker, 18; denied killing the schoolboy at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons; Francis, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield; and Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery; both in Birmingham, were all remanded in custody. The trial will be heard on April 24.

