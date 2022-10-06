Four plead not guilty to murder of 16-year-old in Wolverhampton

Ronan Kanda died from his injuries after being allegedly stabbed during an incident, in Mount Road, in Lanesfield, on June 29.

Two youths, from Walsall, both 16; Josiah Francis, 20; Joseph Whittaker, 18; denied killing the schoolboy at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

The youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons; Francis, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield; and Whittaker, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery; both in Birmingham, were all remanded in custody. The trial will be heard on April 24.