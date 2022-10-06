Notification Settings

Fly-tipping vehicle seized in Walsall after public appeal

By Eleanor LawsonWillenhallCrimePublished:

A vehicle has been seized after dumping large amounts of tyres and other waste on three separate occasions in the Willenhall area during September.

The vehicle dumped waste on several occasions in Willenhall
Walsall Council’s community protection officers were unable to trace the offending vehicle by the registration number or by any other lines of enquiry, so a decision was made to issue a public appeal to help track down the vehicle’s whereabouts.

On Thursday morning, Walsall Council community protection officers, assisted by the police and bailiffs, seized the vehicle.

West Midlands Police were also asked to assist and with their help the vehicle was found, hidden away in a quiet corner of an industrial estate in Willenhall.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities said: “The appeal clearly spread far and wide as it turned out the vehicle had been repainted, presumably to try to prevent detection.

“This has been a very fast-moving piece of enforcement work by our community protection officers and I’m very grateful for their diligent efforts. I must also thank the police for their support, which was invaluable.

“The vehicle was seized within a week of the appeal going out so this is a fantastic achievement. It also sends out a clear warning to other criminals.

“This is a quick-footed, brilliant example of community cooperation and hopefully a stark lesson learned.”

