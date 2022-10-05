Teenager stabbed during fight at Walsall school

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Police were called to West Walsall E-ACT Academy on Monday after receiving reports of disorder.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrived to the school on Primley Avenue, Walsall, where they found the injured teen.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer also attended the scene, and the teenage boy received treatment before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

He had sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident which took place just after 3.30pm.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident on Primley Avenue, Walsall.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage boy. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He received treatment before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”