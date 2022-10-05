Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager stabbed during fight at Walsall school

By Sunil MiddaWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A teenager has been stabbed during a fight at a Black Country School.

West Midlands Ambulance Service
West Midlands Ambulance Service

Police were called to West Walsall E-ACT Academy on Monday after receiving reports of disorder.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrived to the school on Primley Avenue, Walsall, where they found the injured teen.

One ambulance and a paramedic officer also attended the scene, and the teenage boy received treatment before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

He had sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident which took place just after 3.30pm.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.37pm to reports of an incident on Primley Avenue, Walsall.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage boy. He had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He received treatment before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”

West Midlands Police and West Walsall E-ACT Academy have been contacted for comment.

Crime
News
Education
Walsall
Local Hubs
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News