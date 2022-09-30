Wolverhampton man, 68, admits attempting to send child sex messages

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

John Broom, 68, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child when he appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mr Zaine Riaz, prosecuting, said the defendant was caught in two separate police operations.

The case relates to conversations between Broom, of Hartshorn Street, Bilston, and officer decoys between April 2020 and August this year.

Mr Riaz said: "Broom sent graphic messages to a decoy posing as a 12-year-old, despite the person reminding him of her age.

"He went on to ask the decoy what she was wearing, including specifically checking whether she was in her school uniform."

Mr James Morris, mitigating, said Broom got carried away and told police that he was sorry for his actions.

The magistrates agreed to adjourn the case for reports.

He was granted conditional bail and the matter will next be heard on November 7 when he will be sentenced in Dudley.