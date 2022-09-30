Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man admits to breaching court order preventing him from approaching neighbour's property

By Nathan RoweNethertonCrimePublished:

A man has admitted to breaching a court order preventing him from approaching a neighbouring property.

Khan admitted to an offence of breaching a non-molestation
Khan admitted to an offence of breaching a non-molestation

Saraj Khan, 48, from Netherton, was caught on a security camera pouring liquid on the ground at the edge of the victim's residence in the same street.

Khan admitted to an offence of breaching a non-molestation order on September 28, in Netherton.

The case relates to a 12-month non-molestation order made against Khan at Wolverhampton Family Court on April 4, 2022.

Mr Zaine Riaz, prosecution, said: "On September 28, just before 9pm the victim was first alerted that the defendant had approached her property and was outside her gate by her CCTV.

"She saw the defendant appear to pour some liquid on the floor. After he poured the liquid, he then walked back to his property.

"The victim went to see what it was as she believed it was petrol. She reported this to the police and was subsequently arrested."

Defending Khan, Mr Abid Hussain, said: "He accepts he should never have gone near the property and should not have emptied the contents of his bottle of water outside the gates of the complainant's home.

"The complainant was concerned that it was petrol, but when the police attended there was no sign of it being petrol and the water had evaporated."

Mr Hussain added that his client had acted out of "pettiness".

The court heard that Khan, unemployed, of Cinder Bank, Netherton has a previous conviction for assault.

Chairman of the bench, Mr Michael Woodhouse, sentenced him to a six-month community order and a six-month electronic tag curfew, meaning he must remain indoors between 6pm and 6am.

He was ordered to pay costs £185 and must pay the victims' surcharge £114.

He was also made subject to a 12-month restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim in any way and approaching the property.

Crime
News
Netherton
Dudley
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News