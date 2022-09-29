Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 45-year-old

Fuaad Husein was found with fatal stab wounds in Stratford Road

Mohammed Adam was arrested in connection with the death of Fuaad Husein on Monday morning.

Mr Husein was found with stab wounds in Sparkbrook at around 12.50am. He was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Adam, also aged 45 and of Stratford Road, was detained and on Wednesday night was charged with murder. He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Another man previously arrested has been released without charge and three others have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 101 of 26 September, or get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk.