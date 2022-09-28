Notification Settings

Electric bike stolen in canal bridge robbery in Rowley Regis

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are investigating after an electric bike was stolen during a robbery in Rowley Regis.

Have you seen this bike?
The bike was taken on a canal bridge off Springfield Lane on Tuesday, September 20.

Police are now looking to trace the rider in an image they've released as part of an appeal.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "If you've been offered the bike, pictured, or recognise the rider in the smaller image, please get in contact.

"Message Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 quoting 20/820358/22. Or to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - you may get a reward."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

