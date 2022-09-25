'Significant' water issues force staff out of West Midlands Police HQ call centre

Staff had to be moved to other call centres on Saturday night because of the problems at Lloyd House.
The force reassured the public that although there might be delays for people using 101 or Live Chat, emergency 999 calls would not be affected.
It said staff were being relocated to Bournville Lane, Birmingham, which was open 24 hours.
Please help ensure our phone lines are free for those who need an urgent response and only dial 999 in an emergency.— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 24, 2022
You can get information and advice on a range of policing matters on our website