Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Significant' water issues force staff out of West Midlands Police HQ call centre

By Ian HarveyBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Police call centre staff had to be moved out of the force's Birmingham HQ, and the front office was closed, after the building suffered "significant issues with water supply".

Lloyd House in Birmingham
Lloyd House in Birmingham

Staff had to be moved to other call centres on Saturday night because of the problems at Lloyd House.

The force reassured the public that although there might be delays for people using 101 or Live Chat, emergency 999 calls would not be affected.

It said staff were being relocated to Bournville Lane, Birmingham, which was open 24 hours.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News