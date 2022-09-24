Police forced to move 999 call responders after headquarters evacuated due to faulty water supply

West Midlands Police call handlers were forced to move offices

Residents were asked only to phone 999 for an urgent emergency as call handlers were moved to other police stations due to the upheaval.

West Midlands Police tweeted on Saturday evening: "Our headquarters in #Birmingham is experiencing some significant issues with water supply.

"As a result we’re having to move our staff to other contact centres. Our 999 calls will not be affected, however there may be some further delays using 101 or Live Chat."

The police added: "We’ve also had to close our front office. Staff will be relocated to Bournville Lane, Birmingham B30 1QX, which will be open 24 hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope the issue is resolved soon.