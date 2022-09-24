'A much loved son and only child': Parents' tributes to stabbing victim found in crashed car

Richard Hopley

Richard Hopley, aged 43, was found stabbed in a car which had crashed in Metchley Lane, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 3pm on Thursday.

His parents said he was “a much loved son and only child, dearly loved by his Mum and Dad. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

West Midlands Police says its investigation continues "at pace" as it tries to understand what happened to Mr Hopley.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the force homicide team, said: “We’ve collected and are reviewing hours of CCTV to help build a picture of what happened on Thursday afternoon. We’ve also spoken to various witnesses and people in the area.

Emergency services at the scene

“We’ve had a great response from people in the area for which we are grateful, and I continue to urge anyone who saw anything to contact us.

“We are working through the evidence, to produce a timeline of events, leading up to the collision of the car Richard was travelling in and a stationary vehicle.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience for the disruption caused in the local area as a result of the scene examination."

DI Mahon added: “We are still trying to trace a man seen leaving the scene of the collision. He is described as an Asian male and wearing white sweatshirt and white tracksuit bottoms.

“Richard’s family are devastated, we need your help to find those responsible for this desperately sad act.”