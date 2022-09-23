Notification Settings

Staffordshire residents urged to be on guard against tricksters on the phone

By Deborah Hardiman

Residents are being urged to be vigilant following a recent rise in mobile phone scams involving suspected thieves claiming to be police officers.

Perpetrators are ringing people’s phones and claiming to be a police sergeant before wrongly stating that the person called is a victim of financial fraud.

They will then be asked to provide bank details or transfer money in order to be safeguarded from theft.

Recent trends also suggest scammers are targeting victims by sending SMS and text messages.

Staffordshire Police said it was reminding residents that members of the public will never be asked by officers to provide bank details or to transfer funds over the phone or by text messages.

Anyone receiving such a phone call or ext should hang up and contact the relevant neighbourhood policing team which the caller is stating to be working in.

If you have access to another mobile device or a landline use it to report the incident as some scammers may have a method of staying on the line.

Fraud victims should immediately contact their bank and report the incident to Action Fraud by telephoning 0300 123 2040 or online at actionfraud.police.uk

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

