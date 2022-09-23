Man charged with murder after stabbing as family pay tribute to 'loving son and father'

Andrew Gardner

Lesean Williams has been charged with the murder of Andrew Gardner, who died in hospital on Sunday evening after being stabbed in Alexandra Road, Birmingham.

The 19-year-old from Alexandra Road will appear before Birmingham magistrates today.

Andrew’s family paid tribute to their ‘caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle’ earlier this week.

They said: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”

A post mortem examination concluded he died from a single stab wound.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We continue to support Andrew’s family in their time of grief.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has camera phone or dash cam footage should contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, quoting log 3200 of 18/9.