Birmingham man hands himself in over religious hate allegations

Officers have been scouring social media to find the man, from Birmingham, after allegations of a "potential protest" in Coventry.
West Midlands Police tweeted: "#UPDATE | This morning, we arrested a 37-year-old man from #Birmingham on suspicion of publishing material with intent to incite religious hatred. We'd been searching for him after over a social media video containing threats and derogatory language was posted."
