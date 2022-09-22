Woman seriously injured in Cannock assault - CCTV appeal to find man police want to speak to

CCTV footage released after assault

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault, which took place at around 2.40am on Saturday, July 23, on Wolverhampton Road near Fever Nightclub in the town centre.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries in the assault.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or recognises the man pictured to get in touch.

"He can be seen walking down the street; wearing black clothing, a hood and white trainers.

"Anyone with any information is asked to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 357 of 23 July, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."