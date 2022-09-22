Notification Settings

Police recover £2,000 of stolen alcohol from vehicle on M54

By Matthew Panter

Police officers made three arrests after recovering goods, including alcohol, of more than £2,000 from a vehicle.

Some of the recovered alcohol. Picture: @OPUShropshire
Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit stopped a vehicle on a stretch of the M54 after receiving intelligence relating to nationwide shoplifting.

And it had resulted in the recovery of more than 80 bottles of spirits.

Some of the recovered alcohol. Picture: @OPUShropshire

A tweet from @OPUShropshire said: "Team B stopped a vehicle on the M54 with information from Leicestershire police regarding shoplifting from all over the UK.

"Over 80 bottles of spirits and other goods recovered totalling over £2000, three arrested and vehicle seized."

Chief Constable for West Mercia Police Pippa Mills responded by tweeting: "Great cross-border proactive policing."

