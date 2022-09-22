Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit stopped a vehicle on a stretch of the M54 after receiving intelligence relating to nationwide shoplifting.
And it had resulted in the recovery of more than 80 bottles of spirits.
A tweet from @OPUShropshire said: "Team B stopped a vehicle on the M54 with information from Leicestershire police regarding shoplifting from all over the UK.
"Over 80 bottles of spirits and other goods recovered totalling over £2000, three arrested and vehicle seized."
Chief Constable for West Mercia Police Pippa Mills responded by tweeting: "Great cross-border proactive policing."