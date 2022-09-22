Some of the recovered alcohol. Picture: @OPUShropshire

Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit stopped a vehicle on a stretch of the M54 after receiving intelligence relating to nationwide shoplifting.

And it had resulted in the recovery of more than 80 bottles of spirits.

Some of the recovered alcohol. Picture: @OPUShropshire

A tweet from @OPUShropshire said: "Team B stopped a vehicle on the M54 with information from Leicestershire police regarding shoplifting from all over the UK.

"Over 80 bottles of spirits and other goods recovered totalling over £2000, three arrested and vehicle seized."