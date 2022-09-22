Notification Settings

Murder probe launched after stabbed man found in crashed car near hospital

By David Stubbings

A man has died after being found fatally stabbed in a crashed car near a hospital.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after the man was found just after 3pm on Thursday.

Officers attended and found the man being treated by paramedics, but despite their efforts he was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Metchley Lane in Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - where the victim and car were found - has been cordoned off, along with other roads in the area as detectives investigate what happened.

In a statement the force said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, which was silver, driving erratically from the direction of Harborne Lane prior to the crash.

"We're also keen to trace a man seen running from the car, as he may have vital information to hep the investigation."

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police, quoting log 2423 of 22 September, wither via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

