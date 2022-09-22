Man exposes himself to dog walker in Cannock

A woman was approached by a man whilst she was walking her dog on Hednesford Hills.

The man complimented the woman’s dog before exposing himself.

As a result, the woman flagged down two cyclists nearby and the suspect left the area on-foot.

It happened at around 7.15pm on September 15.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s or late teens, about 5ft 11in tall, of a stocky build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a baggy black hoody with the hood over his head, a fluorescent pink t-shirt with shiny black joggers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch with Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident 655 of September 15.