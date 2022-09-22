Man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody

Andrew Gardner was stabbed in Alexandra Road

Andrew Gardner, 41, died in hospital on Sunday evening after being stabbed just after 7.15pm on Alexandra Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and police confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he remained in custody.

Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their "caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle".

They said: "His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts."

A post mortem examination is due to be held later this week.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has camera phone or dash cam footage is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website quoting log 3200 of 18/9.