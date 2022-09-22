Notification Settings

Man arrested after fireworks and missiles thrown at police is released with no further action

By Lisa O'Brien

An 18-year-old man who was arrested after fireworks and missiles were thrown at police in Smethwick has been released with no further action.

Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick
Fireworks and missiles were thrown at officers during a protest outside a Hindu temple.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick on Tuesday night, where police have said there was "minor disorder", but "there was no outbreak of serious violence".

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of knife possession but police confirmed today he has been released with no further action.

A West Midlands Police spokesman added: "Enquiries around what happened in Spon Lane, Smethwick, on September 20 are ongoing."

It is believed the disorder was sparked by violence in Leicester over the previous days, which has seen tension between the city's Muslim and Hindu communities.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

