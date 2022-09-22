Man arrested after fireworks and missiles thrown at police is released with no further action

Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick

Fireworks and missiles were thrown at officers during a protest outside a Hindu temple.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick on Tuesday night, where police have said there was "minor disorder", but "there was no outbreak of serious violence".

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of knife possession but police confirmed today he has been released with no further action.

A West Midlands Police spokesman added: "Enquiries around what happened in Spon Lane, Smethwick, on September 20 are ongoing."