Caravan owners warned to be vigilant following increase in thefts and attempted thefts

Most recently, a white Swift Sprite Quatro caravan was reported as stolen from a storage facility on Ivetsey Road, Wheaton Aston.

The theft was reported to have taken place at 9pm on September 9.

A witness reported seeing up to eight men, wearing balaclavas, pushing the caravan from field to another.

The caravan was then towed away by a 4x4 vehicle.

On September 11, officers were called to another storage facility, this time on Moss Pit, Stafford, following reports of a caravan having been targeted.

A Swift Charisma caravan had been accessed by the offenders.

Nothing was reported as stolen.

The incident is reported to have taken place overnight between September 10 and 11.

Chief Inspector Dave Wain, of Staffordshire Police and vehicle crime lead for the force, said: "Owners of caravans must ensure that their motor homes are kept secure.

"They need to be locked, immobilised, and kept in a safe place - preferably surrounded by CCTV.