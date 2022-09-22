Notification Settings

Caravan owners warned to be vigilant following increase in thefts and attempted thefts

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are urging caravan owners to be vigilant following an increase in thefts and attempted thefts across Staffordshire.

Most recently, a white Swift Sprite Quatro caravan was reported as stolen from a storage facility on Ivetsey Road, Wheaton Aston.

The theft was reported to have taken place at 9pm on September 9.

A witness reported seeing up to eight men, wearing balaclavas, pushing the caravan from field to another.

The caravan was then towed away by a 4x4 vehicle.

On September 11, officers were called to another storage facility, this time on Moss Pit, Stafford, following reports of a caravan having been targeted.

A Swift Charisma caravan had been accessed by the offenders.

Nothing was reported as stolen.

The incident is reported to have taken place overnight between September 10 and 11.

Chief Inspector Dave Wain, of Staffordshire Police and vehicle crime lead for the force, said: "Owners of caravans must ensure that their motor homes are kept secure.

"They need to be locked, immobilised, and kept in a safe place - preferably surrounded by CCTV.

"It is vital that you report any suspicious activity as soon as possible. Contact us on Facebook or Twitter, or call 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

