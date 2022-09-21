Man arrested on suspicion of murder as stabbing victim named

Andrew Gardner was stabbed in Alexandra Road

Andrew Gardner, 41, died in hospital on Sunday evening after being stabbed just after 7.15pm on Alexandra Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and is set to be questioned by police.

Andrew’s family have paid tribute to their ‘caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle’.

They said: "His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts."

A post mortem examination is due to be held later this week.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, homicide unit, said: "Our sympathies are very much with Andrew’s family as they come to terms with his loss.

"Our investigation has progressed swiftly and even though we have made an arrest, I still urge anyone with information to come forward."

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has camera phone or dash cam footage should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 3200 of 18/9.