Jury unable to decide on verdict after violent disorder trial

Wolverhampton Crown Court

During Mohammed Hassan's trial the jury heard he brandished a cricket bat and pole during a lockdown melee as two families clashed on Lewis Street and Croft Street in Birchills.

However, Hassan, of Lewis Street, Walsall, maintained he had not hit anyone during the street brawl on June 10, 2020, and there was no footage of him hitting anyone.

Four people were injured in the incident, including Hassan’s father, Mohammed Bashir, a man who was beaten unconscious and a woman who was hit in the face with a cricket bat.