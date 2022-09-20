West Midlands is the fifth worst region for drink driving in England and Wales

West Midlands is the fifth highest region for drink driving

The latest figures revealed 24 per cent of West Midlands drivers breathalysed tested positive or refused a test.

In 2020 7,568 drivers were stopped on West Midlands roads and 1,813 tested positive for alcohol, Cambridgeshire is the most dangerous region with 33.5 per cent of drivers stopped either positive or refused the test.

The study by International Driving Association also compared the areas in England and Wales with the lowest percentage of positive alcohol breath tests with Devon and Cornwall being the safest counties for drink driving.

A spokesperson from International Driving Association said: “Drink driving should never be encouraged, and our research shows the areas in England and Wales which are the worst offenders when it comes to breathalyser tests.

“The legal alcohol limit in England and Wales for driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath."

"However, there is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit since it can depend on your weight, age, metabolism, the amount of food you've eaten and other factors."