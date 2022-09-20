New weapon surrender bin installed in Wolverhampton

The new weapon surrender bin, outside St Peter’s Collegiate Church in the city centre

The city now has five weapon surrender bins, following the installation of one outside St Peter's Collegiate Church.

The safe and secure metal boxes are available for people to dispose of knives, blades and other dangerous objects.

The roll out of the bins is part of a concerted effort by Wolverhampton Council, its partners and the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster to tackle violence and reduce harm across the West Midlands.

All the knives and weapons deposited into the bins are destroyed.

Other weapon surrender bins in Wolverhampton are available at New Testament Church of God, Wednesfield Road, Heath Town; Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dunstall Road, Whitmore Reans; Morrisons Bilston, Black Country Route, Bilston and St Chad and St Mark’s Church in Lime Street.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Sadly, knives and other dangerous weapons are very easy to obtain nationally but, if we are able to get them off the streets, they cannot be used to commit a crime or cause injury.

"The bin outside St Peter's Collegiate Church is our fifth weapon surrender bin in Wolverhampton and, like the others, it will have an important role in helping to prevent crime and keeping our city safe.

“We hope that the installation of additional weapon surrender bins across our region will give people who may be carrying blades the option to dispose of them safely.

“It should be remembered, however, that incidents of knife-related crime remain rare in Wolverhampton, and this is one example of a continued robust partnership response to keep our city safe.”

In total, there are now 23 weapon surrender bins across Birmingham, the Black Country and Coventry. Thousands of knives have already been placed into them, with each weapon deposited potentially saving a life.

Mr Foster said: “These bins are just one measure we are taking to get knives off our streets.

“The bins are providing people with a legal and safe way to dispose of knives which they shouldn’t be carrying. Every knife posted into a surrender bin is potentially a life saved.

“These bins prove most effective when the community wants them and the message I have been receiving loud and clear is that more are needed.