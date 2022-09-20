Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury sent out in lockdown Walsall violent disorder trial

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

The jury has been sent out to decide whether Muhammed Hassan is guilty of violent disorder after a huge street brawl erupted in Walsall.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

During the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court the jury heard how the 21-year-old brandished a cricket bat and pole during the lockdown melee as two families clashed on Lewis Street and Croft Street in Birchills, Walsall.

Four people were injured in the incident, including Hassan’s father, Mohammed Bashir, who required stitches for a split nose, a man who was beaten unconscious and a woman who was hit in the face with a cricket bat.

Hassan asked police officers during an interview: "What would you do if your father had been attacked?"

However, he then stopped answering questions and maintains he did not hit anyone with the bat or pole.

The prosecution showed the jury footage of Hassan with the bat and pictures of a blood soaked pavement after the violence on June 10, 2020.

Sending the jurors out Judge Michael Chambers KC asked them to arrive at a unanimous verdict.

Hassan, 21, of Lewis Street, denies violent disorder.

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News