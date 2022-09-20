Jury sent out in lockdown Walsall violent disorder trial

Wolverhampton Crown Court

During the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court the jury heard how the 21-year-old brandished a cricket bat and pole during the lockdown melee as two families clashed on Lewis Street and Croft Street in Birchills, Walsall.

Four people were injured in the incident, including Hassan’s father, Mohammed Bashir, who required stitches for a split nose, a man who was beaten unconscious and a woman who was hit in the face with a cricket bat.

Hassan asked police officers during an interview: "What would you do if your father had been attacked?"

However, he then stopped answering questions and maintains he did not hit anyone with the bat or pole.

The prosecution showed the jury footage of Hassan with the bat and pictures of a blood soaked pavement after the violence on June 10, 2020.

Sending the jurors out Judge Michael Chambers KC asked them to arrive at a unanimous verdict.