Teacher jailed for sexually assaulting pupils at school after grooming them on Snapchat

Muhammad Taimoor

Muhammad Taimoor – who worked at a school in Birmingham – was discovered after some of the girls disclosed his crimes to another staff member in May 2022.

West Midlands Police launched an investigation and he was questioned by officers from the force's public protection unit.

Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Birmingham, admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault at Birmingham Crown Court last month.

The assaults were reported to have taken place between January and May this year.

The 30-year-old enticed the girls by offering them the chance to skip lessons and spend time in his classroom on their phones.

He also joined a Snapchat group, which was used to sexually communicate with the students.

Taimoor was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Training DC Megan Davies, from the child abuse investigation team at West Midlands Police, said: “This was an appalling abuse of trust and power by someone in a position of authority.

“Taimoor essentially groomed and sexually assaulted a number of his female students on and off school premises.

“This will have long lasting and scarring effects on the girls, who are young and vulnerable. We commend their bravery in coming forward and helping to ensure his successful prosecution.