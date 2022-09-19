Notification Settings

Man arrested after car drives 'wrong way' down M6 Toll

By Lisa O'Brien

A man was arrested after reports were made of a car driving the wrong way on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire.

The vehicle was seen driving along the motorway between junctions T3 and T4 in the Lichfield area on Saturday afternoon.

The car believed to have been involved was later traced to Beaufort Avenue in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath specimen.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving following reports of a motorist driving the wrong way on the M6 Toll on Saturday.

"We received several calls about a black car driving southbound on the northbound carriageway at around 3.15pm near junction T3-4.

"The suspect vehicle was traced and a man later arrested in Beaufort Avenue, Birmingham.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath specimen.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

