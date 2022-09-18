Teenage boy found with serious injuries in hit-and-run

Officers were called to Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire, to the south of Birmingham, at around 9.30pm on Saturday following reports that someone had been struck by a vehicle.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The teenage was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, and may be able to identify the vehicle involved, is asked to report it online quoting incident number 660i of September 17.

Alternatively, you can speak anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.