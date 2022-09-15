Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pensioner accused of Walsall street siege appears before judge

By Deborah HardimanBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A pensioner accused of making threats to kill in relation to an house siege near Walsall has appeared in court.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Gregory Rennison, aged 71 of Sneyd Lane, Mossley, in Bloxwich. appeared today at Wolverhampton Crown Court to face an offence each of making threats to kill and of threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place on August 15.

No pleas were taken. Miss Laura Scott, prosecuting barrister, said the case was due to be reviewed by West Midlands Police. The defendant was granted conditional bail and the case adjourned until next month.

The matter relates to an incident involving armed police being called to the area.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News