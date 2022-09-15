Pensioner accused of Walsall street siege appears before judge

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Gregory Rennison, aged 71 of Sneyd Lane, Mossley, in Bloxwich. appeared today at Wolverhampton Crown Court to face an offence each of making threats to kill and of threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place on August 15.

No pleas were taken. Miss Laura Scott, prosecuting barrister, said the case was due to be reviewed by West Midlands Police. The defendant was granted conditional bail and the case adjourned until next month.