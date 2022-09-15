Blood found on pavement after Walsall street brawl

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Jurors in the trial of Muhammed Hassan heard he was swinging a cricket bat and a pole when violence erupted between neighbours at the junction of Lewis Street and Croft Street in Birchills, Walsall, at about 6.15pm on June 10, 2020.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard he was not seen hitting anyone during the dispute between two families during lockdown.

Film footage and photographs of the blood-splattered scene was shown to the jury by prosecuting barrister Mr Ben Williams.

Around four people were injured during the incident including Hassan's father Mohammed Bashir who needed stitches for a split nose, a man who was knocked unconscious and woman struck in the face with a cricket bat.

Giving evidence for the prosecution Pc Patrick Glen told the jury that: "Injuries were sustained by individuals on both sides of the fighting."

He said blood stains was discovered on wooden poles used as weapons, on the pavement, a wall and on a parked car. He told the jury that two knives were also recovered during the inquiry along with mobile phone footage captured by and posted on the internet by residents. While security camera footage had to be confiscated from one property after the owners refused to hand over the images.

Pc Glen said that in his police interview Hassan claimed he was acting in "self-defence" after his friend Kevin Gill was punched and his parents injured during the incident which he said had its roots in a dispute involving girls from another family who had been "messing the boys about" .

The court heard that the defendant also claimed that three males from the Small Heath area of Birmingham were among a large group who had targeted his family, which was out-numbered.

Jurors were previously told that Hassan, 21, of Lewis Street, was in the thick of the action after two groups clashed outside terraced homes near a primary school. He was allegedly captured on mobile phone and closed circuit television footage holding a pole and mingling with others as the drama unfolded.