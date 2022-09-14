Man charged with attempted murder in Black Country stabbing inquiry

Police cordon, in Newbury Lane, Oldbury

The emergency services were called to a property in Newbury Lane off Birmingham New Road where the victim was allegedly found with chest injuries at about 2am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said Colin Phipps, 38, of Rowley Regis, has now been charged with attempted murder.

The victim, 32, was left in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

Phipps, of Minister Close, Rowley Regis, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.