Man charged with attempted murder in Black Country stabbing inquiry

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 32-year-old man was found with stab wounds in Oldbury.

Police cordon, in Newbury Lane, Oldbury
The emergency services were called to a property in Newbury Lane off Birmingham New Road where the victim was allegedly found with chest injuries at about 2am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said Colin Phipps, 38, of Rowley Regis, has now been charged with attempted murder.

The victim, 32, was left in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

Phipps, of Minister Close, Rowley Regis, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court next month.

Three other people arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to the incident have since been released with no charge.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

