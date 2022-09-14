Man accused of being 'in the thick of' Walsall lockdown brawl involving cricket bats and metal poles

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Around four people were injured in the fight during the UK's first Covid lockdown at the junction of Lewis Street and Croft Street on June 10, 2020.

At trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that defendant Muhammed Hassan was in the midst of the action after two groups clashed outside homes in the Birchills area of the town.

The 21-year-old was allegedly captured on mobile phone and closed circuit television footage holding a pole and mingling with others as the drama unfolded.

Mr Ben Williams, prosecuting barrister, described the defendant as being "in the thick of it" as violence twice erupted between two groups of people after a man called Kevin Gill was punched and there was retaliation.

This was followed by brief a lull in the melee which then erupted a second time along Lewis Street near a primary school in which Hassan could be seen on the footage played in court.

Mr Ben Williams, prosecuting barrister, told the jury: "The issue is whether the defendant was involved, using or threatening unlawful violence which is how the prosecution sees it. He was milling about or at the very least encouraging or supporting a situation where poles and swinging fists were in play.

"When he was asked about it in his police interview as an identified suspect, he also helped to identify various members of his family and maintained that he felt his behaviour was justified. And that he was acting to protect his family and himself against others who were armed.

"In his view his behaviour was justified.

"When asked about the lull and him continuing down the street, his response was that this because his father had been hit and injured earlier in the incident."

"The prosecution says that there was no justification and was not a reasonable action. He was at the heart of that group intent on taking revenge," Mr Williams said.

The incident caused shock in the community after a man was knocked unconscious and a woman was left with blood pouring from her face. West Midlands Police launched an appeal to identify the suspects.