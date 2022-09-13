Robber stole pensioner's car in Black Country street during first lockdown

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Neino Anthony Scarrett snatched the Ford Kuga on April 14, 2020 after opening the front passenger door as the victim Ian Strachan, 73, pulled up in Central Drive, Coseley. The court heard that when the victim got out the car was driven away.

The defendant, 34, pleaded guilty to an offence each of robbery and dangerous driving ahead of the ahead of a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(12) after previously denying responsibility.

Scarrett of Beddow Avenue also in Coseley was arrested following police inquiries in the area. He had also be seen driving the car dangerously in several roads including Coronation Road and Palethorpe Road on the same date.

The court heard that his actions were not premeditated.