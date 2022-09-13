Notification Settings

Robber stole pensioner's car in Black Country street during first lockdown

Published:

A robber stole a pensioner's car as he collected his daughter from work during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Neino Anthony Scarrett snatched the Ford Kuga on April 14, 2020 after opening the front passenger door as the victim Ian Strachan, 73, pulled up in Central Drive, Coseley. The court heard that when the victim got out the car was driven away.

The defendant, 34, pleaded guilty to an offence each of robbery and dangerous driving ahead of the ahead of a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(12) after previously denying responsibility.

Scarrett of Beddow Avenue also in Coseley was arrested following police inquiries in the area. He had also be seen driving the car dangerously in several roads including Coronation Road and Palethorpe Road on the same date.

The court heard that his actions were not premeditated.

For the offences Judge Rhona Campbell jailed him for 22 months suspended for two years, he must carry out 300 hours unpaid work in the community, be subject to a three-month curfew between 7pm and 5am. He was also banned for the road for 12 months and must sit an extended driving test in future.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

