Man arrested over murder of 'kind-hearted father' who was shot dead

By Nathan Rowe

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 'kind-hearted father' who was shot dead.

Mohammed Kasim

Mohammed Kasim, 30, was in a car on Eversley Road, Small Heath, in July, when he and another man were shot.

The pair made their way to hospital, but Mr Kasim died a short time later.

The second man suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in the shooting, which happened just after midnight on July 7.

Police have been carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area to hunt down who was responsible.

Today, one man was arrested in the Saltley, while a number of other addresses around the city have been searched.

The suspect remains in custody today for questioning, and Mr Kasim’s family have been informed.

In a statement after the murder, Mr Kasim's family said: "A kind-hearted, selfless, caring person. An amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly."

A blue Ford Ecosport on false plates was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath less than an hour after the shooting and we believe it may have been linked to the shooting.

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "We're keen to hear from anyone with information who can help us find who killed Mr Kasim.

"Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by calling 101 or via Live Chat.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote log number 69 of July 7."

