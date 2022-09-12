A 23-hour stand-off took place on Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, after police were called to the residential street at 11pm on Friday.
The street was cordoned off and a small number of residents moved to safety during the incident.
West Midlands Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and assault on an emergency worker after the siege was brought to a safe close at around 10pm on Saturday.
The man, aged 36, was alone in the property throughout and remains in custody.
Police say there was no wider threat to local residents but neighbours are being offered support by the neighbourhood police team.