Police at the scene of an incident at Hodnet Drive, Pensnett

A 23-hour stand-off took place on Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, after police were called to the residential street at 11pm on Friday.

The street was cordoned off and a small number of residents moved to safety during the incident.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and assault on an emergency worker after the siege was brought to a safe close at around 10pm on Saturday.

The man, aged 36, was alone in the property throughout and remains in custody.