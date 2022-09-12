Notification Settings

Update: Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill following armed siege remains in custody

By Nathan Rowe

A 36-year-old man who was arrested following an armed siege remains in custody, while three others have been released without charge.

Police at the scene of an incident at Hodnet Drive, Pensnett

A 23-hour stand-off took place on Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, after police were called to the residential street at 11pm on Friday.

The street was cordoned off and a small number of residents moved to safety during the incident.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and assault on an emergency worker after the siege was brought to a safe close at around 10pm on Saturday.

The man, aged 36, was alone in the property throughout and remains in custody.

Police say there was no wider threat to local residents but neighbours are being offered support by the neighbourhood police team.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

