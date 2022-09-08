£18,000 of motorbikes, bicycles and tools stolen from Cannock property

Motorbikes, bicycles and tools were stolen

Officers were called to an address off Cotton Grove at 8.10am on Sunday.

The victim reported three push bikes, two motorbikes and motorcycle tools had been stolen.

One of the motorbikes is a red, silver and yellow Honda 150cc.

The other is a silver and black Piton Evo R with yellow wheels.

Both are racing bikes and as a result do not have number plates.

Of the stolen bicycles, one is purple and blue, another is black and orange and the third is a black Carrera.

A Dewalt drill, two motorbike stands, bolts, washers, nuts as well as brake and tyre kits were also stolen.

It is believed the bikes were transported from the scene in a van at around 5am on Sunday.

House-to-house inquiries are being carried out and police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101 quoting incident number 207 of September 4.