Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

£18,000 of motorbikes, bicycles and tools stolen from Cannock property

By Lisa O'BrienCannockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A number of motorbikes, motorcycle tools and bicycles worth £18,000 have been stolen from a property in Cannock.

Motorbikes, bicycles and tools were stolen
Motorbikes, bicycles and tools were stolen

Officers were called to an address off Cotton Grove at 8.10am on Sunday.

The victim reported three push bikes, two motorbikes and motorcycle tools had been stolen.

One of the motorbikes is a red, silver and yellow Honda 150cc.

The other is a silver and black Piton Evo R with yellow wheels.

Both are racing bikes and as a result do not have number plates.

Of the stolen bicycles, one is purple and blue, another is black and orange and the third is a black Carrera.

A Dewalt drill, two motorbike stands, bolts, washers, nuts as well as brake and tyre kits were also stolen.

It is believed the bikes were transported from the scene in a van at around 5am on Sunday.

House-to-house inquiries are being carried out and police are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101 quoting incident number 207 of September 4.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News