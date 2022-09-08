Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bogus window cleaner who burgled disabled pensioner traced by DNA left on teacup

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A bogus window cleaner who stole a disabled pensioner's purse from her home has been jailed after police traced him from saliva left on a teacup.

David Langford
David Langford

David Langford had cold-called at the address of his 69-year-old victim in Shard End, Birmingham, on June 20 this year.

He asked to use the bathroom before getting a 'mate' to help him clean the windows, and took a swig of tea which the woman had made for him before leaving.

Langford didn't return and the victim noticed her purse containing cash and cards was missing from her bag shortly afterwards.

She contacted police, who were able to take DNA from the cup and forensically match it to 48-year-old Langford, who had previous convictions for distraction burglary.

He was arrested at his home in Maryland Avenue, Hodge Hill, and admitted in his police interview to stealing the purse as he owed money.

Langford went on to plead guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday, September 2.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News