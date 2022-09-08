Bogus window cleaner who burgled disabled pensioner traced by DNA left on teacup

David Langford

David Langford had cold-called at the address of his 69-year-old victim in Shard End, Birmingham, on June 20 this year.

He asked to use the bathroom before getting a 'mate' to help him clean the windows, and took a swig of tea which the woman had made for him before leaving.

Langford didn't return and the victim noticed her purse containing cash and cards was missing from her bag shortly afterwards.

She contacted police, who were able to take DNA from the cup and forensically match it to 48-year-old Langford, who had previous convictions for distraction burglary.

He was arrested at his home in Maryland Avenue, Hodge Hill, and admitted in his police interview to stealing the purse as he owed money.