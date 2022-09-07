Two charged with drug offences following stop-and-searches in Cannock

Officers stopped a man on Lomax Road at around 6pm on Monday.

Shortly after, another man was stopped on Cannock Road in Hednesford.

Ryan Dale, 27, of Foxes Rake, Cannock has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Neil Omara, 26, of High Mount Street, Cannock, has been charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.