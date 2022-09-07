Notification Settings

Two charged with drug offences following stop-and-searches in Cannock

By Lisa O'Brien

Two men have been charged with drug offences following separate stop-and-searches in Cannock.

Officers stopped a man on Lomax Road at around 6pm on Monday.

Shortly after, another man was stopped on Cannock Road in Hednesford.

Ryan Dale, 27, of Foxes Rake, Cannock has since been charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and supplying class B drugs.

Neil Omara, 26, of High Mount Street, Cannock, has been charged with acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later today.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

