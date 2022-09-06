Notification Settings

Armed police surround "siege" house after reports of "man with crossbow"

By Adam Smith

Armed police have responded to reports of "a man with a crossbow" in a siege in Tamworth.

Cross Street, Kettlebrook
Cross Street, Kettlebrook

Cross Street, Kettlebrook, was blocked off this morning as Staffordshire Police responded to the incident.

Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebook, Tamworth.

"We were called to the address at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday 6 September) following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"Specially-trained negotiators and armed police, as a precautionary measure, are currently at the scene. A temporary road closure is in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible."

The spokesman added: "We would like to thank local residents for their understanding and patience at this time."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

