Armed police surround "siege" house after reports of "man with crossbow"

Cross Street, Kettlebrook

Cross Street, Kettlebrook, was blocked off this morning as Staffordshire Police responded to the incident.

Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebook, Tamworth.

"We were called to the address at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday 6 September) following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

"Specially-trained negotiators and armed police, as a precautionary measure, are currently at the scene. A temporary road closure is in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible."