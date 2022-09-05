Yobs filmed trashing Walsall KFC restaurant after 'forcing way into branch'

KFC has said it is working with police after masked youngsters were filmed chucking drinks holders, plastic cutlery and wooden stirrers at employees behind the counter, while swearing and shouting at the person filming to "stop recording".

Police were called to the restaurant in Leamore Lane, Bloxwich, last Thursday, after receiving reports that a group of children had damaged a door as they forced their way in.

In the video the youngsters can be seen covering their faces with face masks, hoodies and T-shirts to avoid being identified as they leave straws and cutlery scattered on the floor on both sides of the counter.

A KFC spokesperson said: “The safety of our team members is always our top priority and we strongly believe they deserve the right to work in an environment which is free from threat and abuse. Our Bloxwich restaurant has seen some behaviour from guests that the Colonel wouldn’t be proud of so we’re working with the local police to ensure everyone feels safe.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "We were called after a group of children damaged a door as they forced their way into a fast food restaurant in Leamore Lane, Walsall, on Thursday evening (1 September).

"Food and cutlery were thrown around the premises.

"We're aware of video which is circulating on social media and will be reviewing this as part of our enquiries."